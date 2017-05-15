Charter Bus Carrying 26 Children Overturns on I-95 in Maryland

Emergency workers tend to an overturned bus on I-95 southbound in Havre de Grace, Md., on May 15, 2017.

Emergency workers tend to an overturned bus on I-95 southbound in Havre de Grace, Md., on May 15, 2017. Amy Davis—AP

A charter bus carrying 26 children from a Pennsylvania school crashed on Interstate 95 in Maryland Monday morning, injuring more than two dozen people .

Three chaperones and a driver were also on board with the children when the bus overturned on I-95 in Havre de Grace, according to Maryland State Police (MSP). The cause of the crash had not been determined, but a car was "apparently involved in some way," said the MSP on Twitter.

The crash took place around 9:30 a.m. and blocked all southbound traffic. Fire and emergency medical services vehicles were on the scene , officials said. One adult and one child were flown in a helicopter to receive medical treatment. At least 25 in total were injured in the crash, according to the Baltimore Sun .

The MSP Office of Media Communications told TIME that public information officers were still trying to determine what happened as of 12:15 p.m, but further information wasn't yet available.

Officers believed based on preliminary info that the children were from a school in Pennsylvania and were heading to Washington D.C. for a field trip, police spokesperson Greg Shipley told the Sun .