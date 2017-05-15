Politics
Search
Sign In
SyriaAirstrikes on ISIS-Held Syrian Village and Town Kill at Least 32, Say Activists
SWITZERLAND-SYRIA-CONFLICT-UN-PEACE-TALKS
justiceDeputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Will Brief Senators on James Comey's Firing
Nominees for Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, and Rachel Brand nominated for Associate Attorney General
LouisianaA 7-Year-Old Boy Was ‘Accidentally Shot’ in a Louisiana Classroom, Authorities Say
Exercise/FitnessExercise Makes You Younger at the Cellular Level
Sweaty shoulder of woman doing fitness workout TIME health stock
Foreign Policy

President Trump Expected to Name Callista Gingrich as U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican

Steve Peoples and Vivian Salama / AP
1:10 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration has tapped the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to be the next U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

Two people with direct knowledge of the discussions said President Donald Trump will nominate Callista Gingrich for the post. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before an official announcement.

The decision comes ahead of Trump's first foreign trip, which includes a stop at the Vatican.

Callista Gingrich is president of Gingrich Productions and has produced a number of documentaries, including one about Pope John Paul II.

She also served on the House Committee on Agriculture, where she worked as chief clerk until 2007. She was a key figure in her husband's 2012 bid for the Republican nomination.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME