U.S.
Search
Sign In
MarylandCharter Bus Carrying 26 Children Overturns on I-95 in Maryland
Overturned Bus
Foreign PolicyPresident Trump Expected to Name Callista Gingrich as U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican
CrimeFamily of Penn State Fraternity Pledge Who Died in Hazing Incident: 'They Basically Treated Our Son as Roadkill'
Fraternity House Deadly Fall
oregonMan Holding What Appears to Be Human Head Stabs Grocery Store Employee in Oregon
USA, police car with lights on
U.S.

Watch Live: 9th Circuit Court Hearing for President Trump's Travel Ban

Maya Rhodan
12:38 PM ET

President Donald Trump's travel ban will face another test before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. A three judge panel will hear arguments on the revised version of Trump's travel ban, which was blocked by a Hawaii judge shortly after it was released earlier this year.

The hearing is set to begin at 1:30p.m.ET. Attorneys for the federal government are expected to argue that the President's ban does not discriminate against Muslims and therefore should be reinstated.

Monday's hearing is the second in a week. The Fourth Circuit Court heard arguments on the ban on May 8. The Ninth Circuit has also ruled on a travel ban before. A three judge panel refused to reinstate a previous version of the ban earlier this year after it was blocked by a Seattle judge.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME