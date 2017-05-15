Pepsi Aims to Spice Up Your Soda With This New Flavor

Cinnamon -flavored Pepsi is on the way to spice up your local grocery aisle.

Starting May 22, the company will launch Pepsi Fire, a spicier version of its original cola soft drink. The limited-edition soda will be available for eight weeks. The added cinnamon kick appears to emulate Fireball Whisky, minus the alcohol.

"Summer is one of the most anticipated times of the year, and Pepsi Fire is going to ignite this season with an unexpected and spicy twist to our classic cola taste," Pepsi director of marketing Lauren Cohen said in a statement .

The special soda will also be transformed into a Pepsi Fire Slurpee at various 7-Eleven locations across the country. Early reviews suggest the flavor might miss the mark, at least in Slurpee form. According to one self-described "soda enthusiast" on Instagram , the Slurpee received "4 thumbs down."

Pepsi Fire will be sold in 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce cans in packs of 12.