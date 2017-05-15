World
Russian President Vladimir Putin Condemns 'Unacceptable' North Korea Missile Launch

Associated Press
11:58 AM ET

(SEOUL) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned North Korea's latest test-firing of a ballistic missile.

North Korea on Sunday launched what it said was a new type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to China, Putin said Monday that "there's nothing good about" the launch.

The Russian defense ministry said the missile landed several hundred kilometers away from the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East, but Putin said the missile "didn't present a threat" to his country.

In comments carried by Russian news agencies, Putin said Russia considers North Korea's missile launches and nuclear tests to be "unacceptable," adding that "we need to return to a dialogue with North Korea, stop intimidating it and find peaceful solutions."

