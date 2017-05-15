U.S.
Search
Sign In
cybersecurityThe Latest Ransomware Attack Shows Why You Shouldn't Ignore Those Annoying Software Updates
480033425
genderMatthew Shepard's Mother: Multimillion-Dollar Hate Groups Are Bullying LGBTQ Children
White HouseWhite House: 'No Need' for Special Prosecutor in Russia Probe
US-POLITICS-BRIEFING
EducationSenator Cory Booker to UPenn Class of 2017: 'I See You, I Love You'
Cory Booker Marries Same Sex Couples As NJGay Marriage Law Goes Into Effect
Facebook App
Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel—Getty/Photothek
Tennessee

A Man Died After Setting Himself on Fire on Facebook Live, Police Say

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:34 PM ET

A man died after setting himself on fire in a Facebook Live video early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers received a call just after midnight regarding the video, which has since been taken down, Louis Brownlee, public information officer for the Memphis Police, said. Once they arrived on scene, police said they found the man with "severe burns to his body" and another man who suffered burn injuries after "trying to kick the lighter away from" the man who set himself on fire.

Brownlee said the man died from his injuries after being taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

Facebook confirmed the incident, but was unable to provide details on how long the video was online or how many people may have seen it. A spokesperson for Facebook said they are "deeply saddened" by the loss.

"We don’t allow the promotion of self-injury or suicide on Facebook," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. "We want people to have a safe experience on Facebook and we work with organizations around the world to provide assistance for people in distress.”

In May, Facebook announced it was hiring 3,000 more people to review content on its platform that might contain violent material, which was in addition to 4,500 people already reviewing content at the company.

The video comes after other violent incidents have been streamed through the Facebook Live service, including a Cleveland man shooting a stranger.

Facebook said it is making efforts to help users that share thoughts of depression or suicide and has developed tools that allow users to flag concerning posts to the social media company, which will then provide the poster with suicide prevention resources.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME