Taylor Swift, global pop star and music titan , couldn't make it to a graduation party she was invited to by one of her many millions of devoted fans. But in the ultimate celebrity-best-friend move, Swift managed to send the recent grad a giant bouquet — and a handwritten note, full of good wishes for her future and adoration for her choice of party theme.

"I'm so sad I can't make it to your graduation party!" Swift wrote. "The New York theme , the photo booth, it being on the 13th... that's my kind of party." (Swift's favorite number is, notoriously, thirteen. ) "I'm so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I'm very lucky that a girl like you cares about me." Swift also included a sketch of New York and Ashley, as a stick figure, on the opposite side of the card — art that Ashley will definitely be treasuring.

Ashley is especially lucky since Swift has kept a determinedly low profile in 2017, releasing one song with Zayn for the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack and otherwise staying far from the public eye or performances.