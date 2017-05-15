Barron Trump Will Attend St. Andrews Episcopal School

President Trump's 11-year-old son, Barron , will attend St. Andrews Episcopal School when he moves with his mother to the White House, according to First Lady Melania Trump.

Located in Potomac, Maryland, St. Andrews was founded in 1978, has 580 students in preschool through 12th grade, and a 100% college matriculation rate. Its motto is Auctus Mentis Spiritusque; " The Increase of Mind and Spirit." Tuition for its middle school—Barron will enroll in the sixth grade—is $38, 590.

St. Andrews declined to comment. "St. Andrews respects family privacy and will not comment on whether a student has sought enrollment," said a representative from the school.

Melania Trump cited the school's diversity and academics as the reason behind the selection. "We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School," she said in a statement. " The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family."

Barron is finishing his current school year in New York before moving with his mother to Washington, D.C.

This decision, in some ways, marks a break from tradition. Both the Obamas and the Clintons, the last presidents with school-age children, chose to enroll their daughters in Sidwell Friends, a private Quaker School in Washington, D.C. The last first child before Chelsea Clinton to live in the White House was Amy Carter, who attended a public school in Washington.