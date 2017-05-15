It's no secret that long-running American sitcom The Simpsons has an eerie knack for predicting the future. From Donald Trump's presidency to the development of FaceTime and smartwatches and Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show performance, the beloved series prescience has been surprisingly on-point over the years. So perhaps it shouldn't come as too big of a shock that a fan Twitter account has been sleuthing out similarities between the witty cartoon and every big movie, pretty much.

In popular tweets posted from handle @SimpsonsFilms, screen grabs of scenes from The Simpsons over its illustrious 28 seasons (and counting) are paired with the blockbuster title they ultimately appear to foreshadow, from La La Land to Suicide Squad and everything in between. (There are some apt TV show comparisons thrown in, too, for good measure, like recent hits The Handmaid's Tale and 13 Reasons Why , replete with tape player.) If this kind of uncanny future-predicting power doesn't conclusively convince you that the Simpsons creators have a whole other level of consciousness, then nothing will.

La La Land (2016)

(dir. Damien Chazelle) pic.twitter.com/bRCNRq5Eld - Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) May 11, 2017

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

(dir. Tom Ford) pic.twitter.com/eQYTFHIII5 - Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) May 9, 2017

Suicide Squad (2016)

(dir. David Ayer) pic.twitter.com/pzBchABYYd - Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) May 7, 2017

A Monster Calls (2016)

(dir. J. A. Bayona) pic.twitter.com/6C9QdJTAZo - Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) May 12, 2017

Baby Driver (2017)

(dir. Edgar Wright) pic.twitter.com/Zd18gscp6L - Simpsons Films (@simpsonsfilms) May 14, 2017