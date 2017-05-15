U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesDrake Rolled Up to His Cousin's High School Prom in Style Like Most Adult Chaperones
drake chaperone cousin prom high school
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Speaks at Police Memorial Service
Trump Arrives from Lynchburg, Virginia
FranceEmmanuel Macron Names Edouard Philippe as French Prime Minister
FRANCE2017-VOTE-LEGISLATIVE-PARTY-EMA
photographyThis Is a Great Camera for First-Time DSLR Buyers
US-VOTE-CLINTON
Former Democratic US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets staff and supporters after addressing them at the New Yorker Hotel after her defeat last night in the presidential election November 9, 2016 in New York. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI--AFP/Getty Images) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI—AFP/Getty Images
women

Women Have Become Less Confident About America's Future, Poll Shows

Charlotte Alter
10:47 AM ET

Women have become less confident about the nation's future over the past two years, with Democratic women's faith in the U.S. plummeting sharply, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center.

In 2015, men and women of both parties had relatively similar levels of optimism about the direction of the country. Roughly half of Democrats were optimistic about the future (52% of Democratic men, and 48% of women) while Republicans were a little less optimistic (43% of Republican men and 36% of Republican women). Since 2006, the optimism levels between men and women have never diverged by more than 10 points.

But according to Pew, confidence among women has suffered in both parties. Only 29% of women overall now say they have "quite a lot" of confidence in the future of the United States, down from 43% in 2015. Among men, confidence increased slightly, from 47% in 2015 to 53% today.

The crisis of confidence is most acute among Democratic women. Their faith in the future of the United States has plummeted by more than half, from 48% in 2015 to just 20% today. Democratic men's confidence also fell, from 52% to 38%.

Among Republican women, confidence has increased slightly, from 36% to 44%. But Republican men are feeling good: 72% say they have "quite a lot of confidence" in the future of the United States, up from 43% in 2015.

The confidence gap could be partly explained by the wide gender gap in approval of Trump, which is significantly larger than for any president of either party since Reagan. Only 33% of women say they approve of Trump's presidency so far, compared to 46% of men: that's a 13 point gender gap that dwarfs the single-digit gender gaps that marked approval ratings in previous administrations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME