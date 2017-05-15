George R.R. Martin apparently doesn't intend on letting any rumors about those Game of Thrones spinoffs spin out of control. In the wake of HBO's recent announcement that it's developing four possible offshoot series exploring the world of Westeros, the author took to his LiveJournal to clear up some key details about the shows.

After explaining that there are actually five prequel — or as he refers to them, "successor" — scripts by five different writers in the works, Martin revealed two fan-favorite narratives that are not under consideration. The first idea he put the kibosh on was The Tales of Dunk and Egg — an ongoing series of novellas that follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg roughly 90 years before the events of Thrones.

However, it's the second prospect he shut down that's more likely to come as a blow to Thrones fans: Robert's Rebellion.

"We're not doing Robert's Rebellion either," he wrote. "I know thousands of you want that, I know there's a petition ... but by the time I finish writing A Song of Ice & Fire , you will know every important thing that happened in Robert's Rebellion. There would be no surprises or revelations left in such a show, just the acting out of conflicts whose resolutions you already know. That's not a story I want to tell just now; it would feel too much like a twice-told tale."

Hopefully, season seven of Thrones will give disappointed fans some more flashbacks to this epic battle.