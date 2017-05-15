Drake just raised the bar for proms everywhere by chaperoning his younger cousin at her high school dance.
The rapper took his second cousin Jalaah Moore and her date to their big night in Memphis, Tennessee over the weekend, by the looks of reports and photos from the event.
Like a prom fairy godfather, he pulled out all the stops—spotting the couple's custom matching outfits as well as throwing an afterparty at Hard Rock for hundreds of attendees, TMZ reports.
Drake, a true gentleman, did not compete with the couple's sequined formalwear and lay low in a black jacket and turtleneck.
Reports say Drake didn't perform, but his presence alone was probably exciting for the high schoolers in and of itself.