Drake performs at AccorHotels Arena on March 12, 2017 in Paris, France. David Wolff-Patrick—Redferns
celebrities

Drake Rolled Up to His Cousin's High School Prom in Style Like Most Adult Chaperones

Julia Zorthian
10:08 AM ET

Drake just raised the bar for proms everywhere by chaperoning his younger cousin at her high school dance.

The rapper took his second cousin Jalaah Moore and her date to their big night in Memphis, Tennessee over the weekend, by the looks of reports and photos from the event.

Like a prom fairy godfather, he pulled out all the stops—spotting the couple's custom matching outfits as well as throwing an afterparty at Hard Rock for hundreds of attendees, TMZ reports.

Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove @hyfr_jalaah 🙌🏽💙🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake, a true gentleman, did not compete with the couple's sequined formalwear and lay low in a black jacket and turtleneck.

Best Day Everrrr😍😍😍👑🤞🏽 @champagnepapi

A post shared by 💕Jalaah👑 (@hyfr_jalaah) on

Reports say Drake didn't perform, but his presence alone was probably exciting for the high schoolers in and of itself.

Follow TIME