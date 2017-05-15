Drake Rolled Up to His Cousin's High School Prom in Style Like Most Adult Chaperones

Drake performs at AccorHotels Arena on March 12, 2017 in Paris, France. David Wolff-Patrick—Redferns

Drake just raised the bar for proms everywhere by chaperoning his younger cousin at her high school dance.

The rapper took his second cousin Jalaah Moore and her date to their big night in Memphis, Tennessee over the weekend, by the looks of reports and photos from the event.

Like a prom fairy godfather, he pulled out all the stops—spotting the couple's custom matching outfits as well as throwing an afterparty at Hard Rock for hundreds of attendees, TMZ reports .

Drake was the third wheel for his cousin's prom night https://t.co/5GhkZ2IObC pic.twitter.com/JNnyCC6tzx - ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) May 15, 2017

Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove @hyfr_jalaah 🙌🏽💙🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 13, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Drake, a true gentleman, did not compete with the couple's sequined formalwear and lay low in a black jacket and turtleneck.

Best Day Everrrr😍😍😍👑🤞🏽 @champagnepapi A post shared by 💕Jalaah👑 (@hyfr_jalaah) on May 13, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

Reports say Drake didn't perform, but his presence alone was probably exciting for the high schoolers in and of itself.