Emmanuel Macron Names Edouard Philippe as French Prime Minister

Edouard Philippe speaks as he presents the candidates for the "La Republique en marche" party ahead of the June parliamentary electionson May 11, 2017, in Le Havre, northwestern France. Charly Triballeau—AFP/Getty Images

(PARIS) — French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Edouard Philippe, a relatively unknown 46-year-old lawmaker, as prime minister, making good on campaign promises to repopulate French politics with new faces.

Alexis Kohler, Macron's new general secretary at the presidential Elysee Palace, made the announcement Monday.

Philippe is the mayor of the Normandy port of Le Havre, a trained lawyer and an author of political thrillers. He's also a member of the mainstream-right Republicans party that was badly battered by Macron's victory in the presidential campaign.

Philippe's appointment ticks several boxes for the 39-year-old Macron, France's youngest president, who took power on Sunday. Philippe's age reinforces the generational shift in France's corridors of power and the image of youthful vigor that Macron is cultivating.

Philippe could also attract other Republicans to Macron's cause as the centrist presid