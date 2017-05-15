Tech
Search
Sign In
Media50 Years Ago This Week: The King of Late-Night Television
May 19, 1967
ArmyChelsea Manning Will Remain on Active Duty in Army After Prison Release
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Army, Pfc. Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, President Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years. (U.S. Army via AP, File)
Vladimir PutinVladimir Putin Plays the Piano While Visiting China
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays piano before his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping prior to the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, on May 14, 2017.
U.S.Virginia Mayor: Protest Supporting Confederate Statues 'Harkens Back to Days of KKK'
Confederate Monument Torch Protest
Donald Trump,Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert in Washington, D.C., on May 11, 2017.  Evan Vucci—AP
Cyberattack

Global Ransomware Cyberattack Is 'Under Control' in the U.S., Trump Adviser Says

Associated Press
8:40 AM ET

Tom Bossert, a homeland security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, says the recent global cyberattack is something that "for right now, we've got under control" in the United States.

Bossert tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that the malware is an "extremely serious threat" that could inspire copycat attacks. But Microsoft's security patch released in March should protect U.S. networks for those who install it.

Micrsoft's top lawyer has criticized U.S. intelligence for "stockpiling" software code that can aid hackers. Cybersecurity experts say the unknown hackers behind the latest attacks used a vulnerability exposed in U.S. government documents leaked online.

READ MORE: WannaCry: Everything You Need To Know About the Ransomware Sweeping the Globe

Bossert said "criminals" are responsible, not the U.S. government. Bossert says the U.S. hasn't ruled out involvement by a foreign government, but that the recent ransom demands suggest a criminal network.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME