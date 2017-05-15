World
Search
Sign In
CourtsPresident Trump's Travel Ban Faces Test in Federal Appeals Court
Donald Trump
Hong KongThe Refugees who Sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong Have Had Their Asylum Applications Rejected
HONG KONG-CANADA-US-POLITICS-SOCIAL-SNOWDEN-REFUGEES
White HouseLawmakers Urge Trump to Avoid Giving the FBI Director Job to a Political Appointee
First Lady Melania Trump Hosts A Celebration Of MilitaryMothers Event
Late Night TelevisionJohn Oliver Tackles For-Profit Kidney Dialysis Companies on Last Week Tonight
2015 Summer TCA Tour - 31st Annual Television Critics Association Awards
IRAN-VOTE
Iranian conservative presidential candidate and Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf talks with supporters during a campaign rally in the Iranian capital Tehran on May 14, 2017. ATTA KENARE—AFP/Getty Images
Iran

Conservative Drops Out of Iran Election to Back Hard-Liner Ebrahim Raisi

Associated Press
7:37 AM ET

A conservative candidate dropped out of Iran's presidential election on Monday to back a hard-liner, state television reported, narrowing the field of those hoping to unseat moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

The report said Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the decision to boost the chances of hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Qalibaf's decision brings the number of candidates competing in Friday's election to five, though more may drop out in the coming days to solidify support for other candidates.

This election marked Qalibaf's third presidential campaign, having previously lost running to the left of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2005 and to the right of Rouhani in 2013.

Also, many residents in the country's capital had been angry at Qalibaf and Tehran authorities after a massive January fire at a historic high-rise caused the building to collapse, killing 26 people, including 16 firefighters.

Raisi, a former attorney general, serves as the head of the Imam Reza charity foundation, which manages a vast conglomerate of businesses and endowments in Iran. Qalibaf's dropping out may serve to get him more votes in his challenge to Rouhani.

The election is largely viewed as a referendum on the 2015 nuclear deal struck with world powers shepherded by Rouhani's administration. That deal saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of some economic sanctions.

Rouhani remains the favorite as every Iranian president since 1981, when Khamenei himself took the presidency, has won re-election.

However, most Iranians have yet to see the benefits of the nuclear deal. Raisi has been campaigning on that, proposing populist cash payments for the poor that have proven popular in the country in the past under Ahmadinejad.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME