See How These Politicians Celebrated Mother's Day

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania walk the inaugural parade route with son Barron on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017 following swearing-in ceremonies on Capitol Hill earlier today. JIM WATSON, AFP/Getty Images

It appears celebrating Mother's Day is a bipartisan cause.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter to celebrate Mother's Day Sunday by posting messages and photos celebrating motherhood.

Members of the Trump family posted messages and photos honoring the holiday, including a tweet from Ivanka Trump honoring her mother, Ivana. First Lady Melania Trump also shared a sweet snap of her son, Barron, taking a picture of her.

President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Mike Pence, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Va. Sen. Tim Kaine, Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris and House Speaker Paul Ryan were among other politicians to tweet Mother's Day messages.

See some of the Mother's Day posts below:

Wishing @FLOTUS Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends!



Happy #MothersDay - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day to my love and partner on this journey @MichelleObama, and to all the wonderful, hardworking mothers out there. - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 14, 2017

Happy #MothersDay to my mom. I strive to be the kind of mother to my girls that you have always been to me. pic.twitter.com/ZXIjHAm7jC - Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day to all moms, especially to my own mom & to my wife Karen, who's been an incredible mother to our 3 kids. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/VrKov5S8ge - Vice President Pence (@VP) May 14, 2017

Happy Mother's Day to my incredible mom, Ivana. And to my children, thank you for giving me the gift of motherhood. You are my inspiration! pic.twitter.com/kOMINHGrwi - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 14, 2017