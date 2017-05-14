PeopleBill Clinton Highlights Power of Diversity in Commencement Speech
Bill Clinton in New York City, on April 18, 2017.
ItalyPope Francis Holds Prayer for 'All Mothers' in Vatican City
Portugal Pope
intelligenceOusted FBI Director James Comey Spotted at Performance Of Hit Musical
James Comey in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2017.
EducationOctavia Spencer's Advice to Graduates: 'The Best Years Are Very Much Ahead of You'
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
movies

King Arthur Fails to Enchant Audiences as First Box Office Flop of the Summer

Lindsay Bahr / AP
12:26 PM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — The first major box office flop of the summer movie season has arrived.

Studio estimates on Sunday say director Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" opened to a bleak $14.7 million from more than 3,700 locations against a costly $175 million production budget.

The action pic starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur debuted in third place behind the raunchy, R-rated Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy "Snatched," in second place with $17.5 million.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its first place reign with $63 million. The "Guardians" sequel has earned $246.2 million domestically in just two weeks.

Neither "King Arthur" nor "Snatched" were well-received by critics. "Snatched" fell behind Schumer's "Trainwreck," which opened to $30.6 million in July 2015.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME