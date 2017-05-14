Politics
Search
Sign In
PeopleBill Clinton Highlights Power of Diversity in Commencement Speech
Bill Clinton in New York City, on April 18, 2017.
moviesKing Arthur Fails to Enchant Audiences as First Box Office Flop of the Summer
king-arthur-charlie-hunnam
ItalyPope Francis Holds Prayer for 'All Mothers' in Vatican City
Portugal Pope
intelligenceOusted FBI Director James Comey Spotted at Performance Of Hit Musical
James Comey in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2017.
Sen. Lindsey Graham Hears From Constituents During Townhall In Columbia, South Carolina
Sen. Lindsey Graham addresses constituents during a town hall meeting March 25, 2017 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford—Getty Images
Senate

Sen. Lindsey Graham to President Trump: Stop Tweeting About the Russia Investigation

Jennifer Calfas
1:36 PM ET

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has some advice for President Donald Trump: Stop tweeting about the Russia investigation.

The Republican senator said Sunday that Trump should stop publicly commenting on the investigation following the President's firing of former FBI Director James Comey, which he subsequently tweeted about throughout the week.

"The President needs to back off here and let the investigation go forward," Graham said.

"I would advise the President not to tweet or comment about the investigation as we go forward," he added.

Trump has repeatedly tweeted about the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race — notably since he fired Comey, who had been investigating whether the Trump campaign had colluded with Russian officials to help influence the election.

On Friday, Trump tweeted, "Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election."

Trump also took to Twitter to warn Comey that he "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press."

Graham told NBC he thinks the President is not a target of the investigations — something Trump said Comey told him on multiple occasions at a dinner at the White House in January, although those close to the former FBI director have provided different accounts of their meeting, according to the New York Times.

"I have no evidence that the President colluded with the Russians at all," Graham said. "Nobody on the campaign that I know has colluded with the Russians. But we don't know all the evidence yet."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME