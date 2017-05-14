World
Portugal Pope
Pope Francis addresses journalists during the traditional press conference on his flight back to Rome, following a two-day visit at Fatima, Portugal, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Tiziana Fabi—AP
Italy

Pope Francis Holds Prayer for 'All Mothers' in Vatican City

Associated Press
12:03 PM ET

(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in silent prayer for each one's own mother, including those in Heaven.

Greeting tourists and Romans on Sunday from a window overlooking the square, Francis noted that in many countries Mother's Day was being celebrated.

He said: "So let's remember with gratitude and affection all mothers, even our mothers in heaven."

Francis then invited all in the crowd of 25,000 to spend "a few instants in silence, each one praying for their own mother." He then bowed his head in prayer, before wishing all a good day.

