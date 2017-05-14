Politics
Search
Sign In
EducationOctavia Spencer's Advice to Graduates: 'The Best Years Are Very Much Ahead of You'
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
SecurityInternational Ransomware Virus Prompts Warnings of More Cyberattacks
Hand working at laptop computer illustrating cyber crime
TelevisionSpicey Is Back: Melissa McCarthy Makes Much-Anticipated Return to SNL as Sean Spicer
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
FranceEmmanuel Macron Sworn In as Youngest French President
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron salute voters after his speech as he celebrates his Presidential election victory At Le Louvre In Paris on May 7, 2017 in Paris, France. Emmanuel Macron won the French Presidential election over extreme right candidate Marine Le Pen.
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
James Comey in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 2017. Matt McClain—The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

Trump Administration Interviews Potential Candidates for FBI Director

Sadie Gurman and Darlene Superville / AP
10:44 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Less than a week after President Donald Trump fired James Comey, the administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to be FBI director and Trump has said a decision could come within days.

Trump, who is scheduled to leave Friday on his first overseas trip as president, told reporters Saturday that it was possible he could announce his selection before then.

"I think the process is going to go quickly. Almost all of them are very well-known," Trump said before taking off for Lynchburg, Virginia, where he gave the commencement address at Liberty University. "They've been vetted over their lifetime essentially, but very well-known, highly respected, really talented people. And that's what we want for the FBI."

Trump abruptly fired Comey on Tuesday and later said Comey was a "showboat" and "grandstander" who was not doing a good job. The firing drew a wave of criticism in large part because the FBI has been investigating whether election meddling by Russia involved people in Trump's presidential campaign. Changing rationales for the firing offered by White House aides added an element of chaos to the president's action.

Comey's replacement requires Senate confirmation. The FBI director serves a 10-year term but can be replaced by the president.

So far 14 people — lawmakers, attorneys and law enforcement officials among them — have emerged as candidates. Eight met at the Justice Department on Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

The first candidate to arrive for interviews was Alice Fisher, a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.

Also interviewed were:

—Adam Lee, special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Richmond, Virginia.

—acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

—Michael J. Garcia, a former prosecutor and associate judge on New York's appeals court

—Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate leader and a former Texas attorney general.

—U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson, a Bush appointee who struck down the centerpiece of the Obama administration's health care law in 2010.

—Frances Townsend, a former Bush homeland security and counterterrorism adviser.

—Former Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan, who was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. An ex-FBI agent, Rogers drew the backing of the FBI Agents Association, which said his diverse background makes him the best choice.

Fisher and Townsend were the only women on the list of candidates. The FBI has never had a female director.

Sessions has faced questions over whether his involvement in Comey's firing violates his pledge to recuse himself from investigations into Russian interference in the election. Some lawmakers have alleged the firing was an effort to stifle that FBI probe.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said Sessions and Rosenstein were involved in the interviews because the FBI director reports to them as attorney general and deputy attorney general.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME