SecurityInternational Ransomware Virus Prompts Warnings of More Cyberattacks
Hand working at laptop computer illustrating cyber crime
FranceEmmanuel Macron Sworn In as Youngest French President
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron salute voters after his speech as he celebrates his Presidential election victory At Le Louvre In Paris on May 7, 2017 in Paris, France. Emmanuel Macron won the French Presidential election over extreme right candidate Marine Le Pen.
Health CareCecile Richards: This Mother's Day, Don't Forget to Call Your Congressperson
North KoreaNorth Korea Test-Fires a Missile, Challenging New Leader in the South
South Korea Koreas Tensions

Melissa McCarthy Returns as Sean Spicer

Television

Spicey Is Back: Melissa McCarthy Makes Much-Anticipated Return to SNL as Sean Spicer

TIME
9:52 AM ET

Melissa McCarthy's return to her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer couldn't have come at a newsier time.

The actress and comedian returned to host "Saturday Night Live" after a whirlwind week in Washington where President Trump made the historic decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey — a decision Spicer and the White House press team initially tried to defend by citing recommendations from the Department of Justice, only to have Trump contradict them later in the week. Spicer also became an internet meme (again) after the Washington Post reported how he huddled with his staff in the bushes while reporters waited for context on the Comey decision, only to clarify he was actually hiding "among the bushes."

McCarthy, who was spotted in midtown Manhattan Friday on a motarized press podium, first emerged on the stage Saturday anxiously peeking into the White House briefing room —from the bushes — while his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, (played by Aidy Bryant) fended off questions about whether she would replace him. McCarthy then bursts into the briefing room, spraying a reporter with a fire hose and taking over the podium.

"That's right, Spicey's back, Sarah's out," McCarthy said. "Let's do this!"

She then proceeds to berate reporters asking about Trump's decision to fire Comey and whether it was related to the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between his campaign associates and Russia.

"Trump is innocent," McCarthy insisted. "How do we know? Because he told us so. Period."

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME