Television

Mindy Kaling Has a New Show Coming to NBC

Aric Jenkins
4:41 PM ET

The Mindy Project will premiere its final season in September, but star and series creator Mindy Kaling won't be off television for too long.

NBC has ordered a new series from Kaling and The Mindy Project executive producer Charlie Grandy titled Champions, according to Deadline.

The series will be a sibling comedy centering around a "charismatic gym owner with no ambition" and his "gorgeous idiot" brother whose lives get turned upside down when a high-school fling of the former (Kaling) shows up at their doorstep with his teenage son.

Kaling and Grandy will write the series, which stars Anders Holm, Andy Favreau, J.J. Totah, Mouzam Makkar and Nina Wadia, while Kaling's role will be as a reoccurring guest, Deadline reports.

Kaling tweeted out news of the deal on Saturday.

NBC hasn't invested too much in comedy this year. Outside of Seth Meyers' A.P. Bio, which was picked up earlier this week, the network has no new comedy series announced except for a new season of Will & Grace.

Follow TIME