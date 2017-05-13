LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Tony Bennett performs onstage with Lady Gaga in support of their award winning album "Cheek To Cheek" at The Wiltern on February 8, 2015

Tony Bennett , legendary singer of pop standards and jazz ballads, canceled a concert in Pennsylvania due to "mild flu virus," his publicist said, according to the Associated Press.

The 90-year-old performer was scheduled to take the stage at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Saturday night. On Friday, the venue announced the show was postponed.

Bennett was advised not to travel or perform for the "next few days" according to the venue's announcement, the AP reports. It added that the 19-time Grammy winner sent his regrets and that all tickets would be honored for a new date.

His publicist said that a date hasn't been picked as of now, but that Bennett "looks forward to continuing his performance schedule very soon," according to the AP.

Bennett's career spans 65 years, including his signature song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and a collaboration with Lady Gaga in 2014.