Watch Will Ferrell Belt 'I Will Always Love You' During a Commencement Speech

Will Ferrell knows the only way to properly congratulate a graduating class is by singing a Whitney Houston classic.

After encouraging the University of Southern California class of 2017 to go after their dreams despite fears and roadblocks, Ferrell, this year's commencement speaker , swore he would always be with the graduates — in song.

"If you do have a moment where you feel down, just think about the support you have from this great Trojan family. Imagine me — literally picture my face — singing this song, gently into your ear," he said before belting out a solid rendition of "I Will Always Love You."

Watch Ferrell's performance above, starting around the 23:56 mark.