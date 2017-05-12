Newsfeed
celebrities

Watch Will Ferrell Belt 'I Will Always Love You' During a Commencement Speech

Mahita Gajanan
5:33 PM ET

Will Ferrell knows the only way to properly congratulate a graduating class is by singing a Whitney Houston classic.

After encouraging the University of Southern California class of 2017 to go after their dreams despite fears and roadblocks, Ferrell, this year's commencement speaker, swore he would always be with the graduates — in song.

"If you do have a moment where you feel down, just think about the support you have from this great Trojan family. Imagine me — literally picture my face — singing this song, gently into your ear," he said before belting out a solid rendition of "I Will Always Love You."

Watch Ferrell's performance above, starting around the 23:56 mark.

