Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., takes his seat for the confirmation hearing for former Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, in the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Bill Clark—Getty Images
Congress

James Comey Declines to Testify Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Associated Press
4:51 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Former FBI Director James Comey has declined an invitation to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week.

That's according to an aide to the committee's chairman, GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

The committee had hoped to hear from Comey in closed session following his abrupt firing this week by President Donald Trump.

The Intelligence Committee is in the midst of a broad investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties with Trump's campaign.

