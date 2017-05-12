World
Search
Sign In
White HouseSean Spicer Refuses to Deny President Trump Taped Ex-FBI Director James Comey
US-POLITICS-BRIEFING
White HouseMichelle Obama on Trump's School Lunch Decision: 'Think About Why Someone Is OK With Your Kids Eating Crap'
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 10, 2017
FBIWhat to Know About 3 Key Players in the Fallout Over James Comey's Firing
Acting Director Of The FBI Andrew McCabe Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee
White HouseComey Was 'Uneasy' About Having Dinner With President Trump, Says James Clapper
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on May 3, 2017, bound for Buckingham Palace for an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. May is set to ask Queen Elizabeth II to dissolve parliament, formally starting proceedings for a June 8 general election. ADRIAN DENNIS—AFP/Getty Images
United Kingdom

Theresa May: Cyberattack That Crippled U.K. Hospitals Is Global

Associated Press
2:34 PM ET

(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says a cyberattack that has crippled some U.K. hospitals is part of a wider international attack.

May says there is no evidence that patient data has been compromised.

Hospitals across the country have been hit by a "ransomware" attack that froze computers, shutting wards, closing emergency rooms and bringing treatment to a halt. The infected computer screens demand payment for the data to be released.

Similar widespread attacks have been reported in Spain and other countries.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME