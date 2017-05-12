Theresa May: Cyberattack That Crippled U.K. Hospitals Is Global

(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says a cyberattack that has crippled some U.K. hospitals is part of a wider international attack.
May says there is no evidence that patient data has been compromised.
Hospitals across the country have been hit by a "ransomware" attack that froze computers, shutting wards, closing emergency rooms and bringing treatment to a halt. The infected computer screens demand payment for the data to be released.
Similar widespread attacks have been reported in Spain and other countries.