The Morning Brief: Trump’s Intel Leak Defense, Ransomware and A-Rod on Shark Tank

Alex Rodriguez in New York City, on May 9, 2017. Taylor Hill—Getty Images

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Trump says he had ‘right’ to share info with Russia

President Donald Trump tweeted this morning that he has the “absolute right” to share information with Russia when it pertains to terrorism after the Washington Post reported yesterday that he had revealed highly classified information to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week. That information reportedly included intelligence on ISIS. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster had said no intelligence sources or methods were discussed at the meeting, adding that “the President did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known,” according to the Associated Press.

Global cyberattack has similarities to North Korean hacks

An internationally widespread cyberattack that has hit hundreds of thousands of computers since late last week may be linked to North Korea, according to Reuters. The news agency, citing cybersecurity researchers, said a code in an earlier version of the WannaCry malware “is similar to North Korea's backdoor malicious codes,” although it’s too soon to tell whether Pyongyang played any role in the attacks.

A-Rod joins cast of ABC’s Shark Tank

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez will appear on the upcoming season of ABC’s Shark Tank as a “guest shark,” he confirmed on Twitter. “Can't wait to swim with the Sharks,” Rodriguez wrote. Other guests include reality TV star Bethenny Frankel.

Also:

A South Carolina teenager died from drinking too much caffeine , a coroner said.

Several people were injured after a bus carrying 26 children overturned on a Maryland highway.

Barron Trump will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School when he and Melania Trump move to the White House.

McDonald's has apologized after an outcry over an "offensive" ad about childhood grief.

A 101-year-old D-Day veteran has become the world's oldest skydiver .

