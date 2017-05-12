(WASHINGTON) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is declining to say whether President Donald Trump taped conversations he had with fired FBI Director James Comey.

Spicer says: "The president has nothing further to add on that."

Spicer was asked multiple times during the daily White House briefing about the president's Friday morning tweet stating that, "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Spicer said the tweet was "not a threat" warning Comey not to talk to the press.

But Spicer insists that, "the tweet speaks for itself."

Trump suddenly fired Comey on Tuesday. The FBI is investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Trump's campaign and aides.

Trump has dismissed those allegations as a "hoax."