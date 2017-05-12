Politics
Search
Sign In
United KingdomTheresa May: Cyberattack That Crippled U.K. Hospitals Is Global
BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE
White HouseMichelle Obama on Trump's School Lunch Decision: 'Think About Why Someone Is OK With Your Kids Eating Crap'
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 10, 2017
FBIWhat to Know About 3 Key Players in the Fallout Over James Comey's Firing
Acting Director Of The FBI Andrew McCabe Testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee
White HouseComey Was 'Uneasy' About Having Dinner With President Trump, Says James Clapper
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
White House

Sean Spicer Refuses to Deny President Trump Taped Ex-FBI Director James Comey

Associated Press
2:15 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is declining to say whether President Donald Trump taped conversations he had with fired FBI Director James Comey.

Spicer says: "The president has nothing further to add on that."

Spicer was asked multiple times during the daily White House briefing about the president's Friday morning tweet stating that, "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Spicer said the tweet was "not a threat" warning Comey not to talk to the press.

But Spicer insists that, "the tweet speaks for itself."

Trump suddenly fired Comey on Tuesday. The FBI is investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Trump's campaign and aides.

Trump has dismissed those allegations as a "hoax."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME