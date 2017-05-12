U.S.
White House

Michelle Obama on Trump's School Lunch Decision: 'Think About Why Someone Is OK With Your Kids Eating Crap'

Darlene Superville / AP
2:06 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

She tells an annual health conference in Washington that more nutritious school lunches are important since millions of kids eat federally subsidized school breakfast and lunch. Without mentioning President Donald Trump, she said parents should stop and "think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap."

In one of his first major actions, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the department will delay an upcoming requirement to reduce the amount of sodium in school meals.

Purdue said he'll also keep issuing waivers to a regulation requiring that more whole grains be served at schools.

As first lady, Mrs. Obama led a nationwide effort to reduce childhood obesity.

