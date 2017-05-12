Politics
White House

Comey Was 'Uneasy' About Having Dinner With President Trump, Says James Clapper

Associated Press
1:49 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Former national intelligence director James Clapper says ousted FBI Director Jim Comey was uneasy about having dinner with President Donald Trump on Jan. 27.

Clapper tells MSNBC on Friday that he spoke briefly with Comey about the dinner before they attended a retirement celebration for Clapper.

He says Comey mentioned that he had been invited to have dinner with Trump and was "uneasy with it." Clapper says Comey was concerned about the "optics" of that because it might appear that he or the FBI was not working independently of the White House.

