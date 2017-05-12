U.S.
Ohio

Police Chief and 2 Employees Fatally Shot as Man Opens Fire in Ohio Nursing Home

Associated Press
Updated: 1:03 PM ET | Originally published: 12:48 PM ET

(KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio) — Authorities say a gunman has fatally shot the police chief of an Ohio village and two nursing home employees.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says the suspected gunman was also found dead Friday.

Thorp identified the slain police chief as 36-year-old Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department. Thorp says Disario had only been on the job for three weeks.

Thorp says Disario was found outside the Pine Kirk Care Center. Thorp says two employees of the center and the suspected gunman were found dead inside the nursing home.

Thorp says Disario was a father of six children with a seventh child on the way.

