World
Search
Sign In
viralThe Internet Didn't Think a Letter From President Trump's Lawyer Was Funny, With Few Exceptions
Donald Trump
BooksHow Anne Frank's Family Found a Place to Hide
Anne Frank in 1941
AviationU.S. and European Union Hold Talks on Proposed In-Flight Laptop Ban
Woman typing on laptop computer in commercial airplane
ParentingThe Popularity of ‘Donald’ as a Baby Name Has Hit an All-Time Low
ROCHESTER, NH - SEPTEMBER 17: Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a town hall event at Rochester Recreational Arena September, 2015 in Rochester, New Hampshire. Trump spent the day campaigning in New Hampshire following the second Republican presidential debate. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Donald Trump
Computer being corrupted
Getty Images/Cultura RF
United Kingdom

British Hospitals Report Major Computer Issues in Apparent Cyberattack

Associated Press
11:16 AM ET

(LONDON) — Several British hospitals say they are having major computer problems as the result of an apparent cyberattack.

Hospitals in London, northwest England and other parts of the country are reporting problems with their computer systems Friday. They have asked patients not to come to the hospitals unless it was an emergency.

NHS Merseyside, which operates several hospitals in northwest England, tweeted that "following a suspected national cyberattack, we are taking all precautionary measures possible to protect our local NHS systems and services."

Britain's National Health Service is a great source of pride for many in the nation but has been facing substantial budget issues.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME