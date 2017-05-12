Kobe Bryant might be retired, but it looks like the NBA legend has been making the most of his free time — most recently, getting personally schooled in the "art of the story" from none other than Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin .

Bryant, who's such a superfan of the show that he binge-watched the entire series after he finished his last NBA game last year , took to his Twitter account to share a photo of him with Martin, along with the caption: "Learning about the art of story from one of my muses today. Thank you." Bryant also used the hashtag #musecage, which refers to Mamba's storytelling venture .

Learning about the art of story from one of my muses today. Thank you @GRRMspeaking #muse #musecage pic.twitter.com/8ujSrkKJ7h - Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 12, 2017

Next up on Bryant's list of literary heroes to meet? J.K. Rowling, who he'd like to discuss "characters and story" with.

I have 2 Muse wishes. Talk characters and story with @GRRMspeaking. The second is to talk characters and story with @jk_rowling https://t.co/ga7gyWik1d - Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 12, 2017

This isn't the first time that Bryant's shown off his extreme fandom for Game of Thrones ; last Christmas, he took to Twitter to share a photo of his favorite gift, an autographed set of Game of Thrones books.