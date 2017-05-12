Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
White HouseJames Comey Associate Confirms Donald Trump Asked for Loyalty
former-fbi-agent-james-comey-wasnt-doing-job-properly
TelevisionA Complete History of Aziz Ansari's Obsession With Food
"Master Of None" Season 2 Premiere
OhioPolice Chief and 2 Employees Fatally Shot as Man Opens Fire in Ohio Nursing Home
justiceAttorney General Tells Prosecutors to Seek 'Most Serious' Charges in Drug Cases
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Receives Award From The Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City
celebrities

Game of Thrones Superfan Kobe Bryant Just Achieved His Goal of Meeting 'Muse' George R.R. Martin

Cady Lang
12:51 PM ET

Kobe Bryant might be retired, but it looks like the NBA legend has been making the most of his free time — most recently, getting personally schooled in the "art of the story" from none other than Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

Bryant, who's such a superfan of the show that he binge-watched the entire series after he finished his last NBA game last year, took to his Twitter account to share a photo of him with Martin, along with the caption: "Learning about the art of story from one of my muses today. Thank you." Bryant also used the hashtag #musecage, which refers to Mamba's storytelling venture.

Next up on Bryant's list of literary heroes to meet? J.K. Rowling, who he'd like to discuss "characters and story" with.

This isn't the first time that Bryant's shown off his extreme fandom for Game of Thrones; last Christmas, he took to Twitter to share a photo of his favorite gift, an autographed set of Game of Thrones books.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME