Politics
Search
Sign In
Justice DepartmentJeff Sessions Issues New Criminal Charging and Sentencing Policy
Jeff Sessions Addresses Law Enforcement In St. Louis About Combatting Crime
spaceWatch Live: Two Astronauts Complete 200th ISS Spacewalk
Expedition 50 Qualification Exams
CourtsFormer Congresswoman Corrine Brown Faces Years of Jail Time After Being Found Guilty for Fraud
former-congresswoman-corrine-brown-verdict-trial-money
DogsInside the Minds of Dogs
donald trump comey poll most americans disapprove
President Donald Trump meets with Dr. Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State and National Security Advisory under President Richard Nixon, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.  The Washington Post—The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Threatens to Cancel White House Press Briefings

Tessa Berenson
8:38 AM ET

President Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to defend his spokespersons' conflicting accounts of James Comey's firing — blaming the "fake media" for the confusion and then threatening to cancel all future press briefings.

"As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!" the president tweeted. "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???"

His reaction comes after several days of press secretary Sean Spicer, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Vice President Mike Pence and Trump himself all offering different accounts of both the reasoning and process of Trump firing the FBI director earlier this week.

Trump also slammed the "fake media" Friday morning and once again denied any collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia, amid speculation that he fired Comey for reasons related to the FBI's investigation into the matter. "Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election," he tweeted.

Trump also went on the attack against Comey, appearing to contradict recent reports that Trump had asked the FBI head to pledge his loyalty during a private dinner in January.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME