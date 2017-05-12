White HousePresident Trump Threatens to Cancel White House Press Briefings
donald trump comey poll most americans disapprove
Justice DepartmentJeff Sessions Issues New Criminal Charging and Sentencing Policy
Jeff Sessions Addresses Law Enforcement In St. Louis About Combatting Crime
spaceWatch Live: Two Astronauts Complete 200th ISS Spacewalk
Expedition 50 Qualification Exams
CourtsFormer Congresswoman Corrine Brown Faces Years of Jail Time After Being Found Guilty for Fraud
former-congresswoman-corrine-brown-verdict-trial-money
94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Singer Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo backstage at the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Ellipse in President's Park on December 1, 2016 in Washington, DC.  Paul Morigi—Getty Images
Television

Kelly Clarkson Will Be a Judge on an Upcoming Season of The Voice

Kate Samuelson
8:45 AM ET

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson will join Blake Shelton and Adam Levine to judge season 14 of the The Voice.

Clarkson, who won the first season of ABC's televised talent contest American Idol in 2002, is said to have been in talks with The Voice multiple times, but was unable to join the show due to other work commitments until now, Variety reports.

Season 14 of The Voice is set to premiere in February 2018, one month before American Idol's upcoming relaunch. “I’m so excited to join The Voice at NBC,” Clarkson told Variety. “I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!”

Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, who rose to fame after she appeared as an American Idol contestant in 2004, is confirmed to be joining Miley Cyrus as well as regulars Levine and Shelton for season 13 of The Voice this fall.

[Variety]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME