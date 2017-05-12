Politics
Rep. David Kustoff arrives to the Capitol Hill Hotel on the day freshman members checked in for orientation, Nov. 14, 2016.
Congress

Tennessee Woman Accused of Chasing Republican Congressman David Kustoff After Town Hall

Abigail Abrams
May 11, 2017

A Tennessee woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly chased Rep. David Kustoff, a freshman Republican, in her car after a town hall event on Monday.

Wendi Wright, who is from Kustoff’s western Tennessee district, is accused of chasing her congressman and an aide on a highway after they left an event at the University of Tennessee Martin, according to WBBJ, a local ABC affiliate.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is charging her with felony reckless endangerment.

The Sheriff’s department said Kustoff and his aide were afraid they would be forced off the roadway. When they pulled into a driveway, Wright got out of her car and screamed at them while hitting their car windows, authorities said.

She also stood in the way of their car to block them from leaving, police said. When a 911 call was made, Wright left the scene before officers arrived. Authorities identified her after she posted about the incident on Facebook, according to WBBJ.

Wright is free on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Many members of Congress have faced boisterous, and often angry, town halls this year as they have struggled to answer constituents' questions about President Donald Trump's policies and the recently-passed House GOP health care plan.

