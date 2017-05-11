Politics
The office of Strategic Campaign Group is seen, Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Annapolis, Md. The FBI raided the office of a Republican campaign consultant in Annapolis on Thursday, part of an investigation the firm's president said was tied to the 2013 Virginia governor's race.
The office of Strategic Campaign Group is seen, Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Annapolis, Md. The FBI raided the office of a Republican campaign consultant in Annapolis on Thursday, part of an investigation the firm's president said was tied to the 2013 Virginia governor's race. Brian Witte—AP
politics

FBI Raids Office of Republican Consulting Firm in Maryland

Brian Witte/AP
5:32 PM ET

(ANNAPOLIS, Md.) — The FBI has raided the office of a Republican consulting firm in Maryland in connection with an investigation into the 2013 Virginia governor's race.

The FBI confirmed Thursday it served a search warrant in Annapolis, Maryland, but declined to elaborate. Kelley Rogers, president of Strategic Campaign Group, told reporters the investigation relates to work the consultant did for former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, the GOP's 2013 gubernatorial candidate.

Rogers told reporters that his firm settled a lawsuit brought by the Cuccinelli campaign after he lost the governor's race to Terry McAuliffe. Roger says the investigation appears to have stemmed from allegations in that lawsuit.

Cuccinelli told The Associated Press he has not been interviewed by law enforcement officials. He says he's curious to see where the investigation leads.

© 2017 Time Inc.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
