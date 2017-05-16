The History of Chrissy Teigen Making Fun of John Legend Online

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 's marriage hasn't become the cultural touchstone that’s routinely acknowledged as “ relationship goals” just because of their striking good looks and their adorable offspring, Luna Simone Stephens .

No, the reason why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the embodiment of dreamy modern love is because the two share a wickedly witty sense of humor that keeps their rom com-esque romance from heading into saccharine territory. Chrissy shoulders most of this responsibility by burning her husband at every opportunity she can, whether by trolling him on Twitter or burning him with her Instagram captions— and thankfully, for our entertainment, John's an exceptionally good sport about it.

We've rounded up all the most memorable times that Chrissy's owned John on social media below — read on for some epic mean tweets and hilarious Instagrams.

Chrissy had some strong thoughts about John's style choices in the past.

Simultaneously unpacking and filing for divorce A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 12, 2013 at 2:05pm PDT

Trolling or flirting? You be the judge.

Even when she has a rare moment of sappiness, Chrissy keeps it real about John.

John's Christmas gift to me. All this time I thought he had no time to work on our wedding album and turns out he was making it all along. It is gorgeous. He is a good egg. Okay back to being snarky eff that dude talk about zero talent A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 2, 2014 at 3:44pm PST

Chrissy is candid about being generally unimpressed with John's many honors.

my baby got another honorary doctorate! I have a bunch too I just don't brag about all the time A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 19, 2014 at 9:45am PDT

And she knows that the key to a successful relationship is keeping the spark — and anxiety — alive.

I like to send john nudes and say 'sorry wrong person' - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 27, 2014

Her tactics to make sure that she is the only love of John's life are unparalleled.

I always have a note in my pocket that says 'john did it' just in case I'm murdered because I don't want him to remarry #truelove #tips - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 30, 2014

Lest you forget where John's most beloved song came from, Chrissy is here to remind both you and him.

2 grammy noms for @johnlegend no one has congratulated me for being the inspiration behind 'all of me' without me there is no all of me - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2014

She's also conscientious about capturing all of John's most embarrassing moments and kind enough to share them with all of us.

cringe A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 19, 2014 at 4:00am PST

If John wasn't embarrassed about crying before, Chrissy definitely made sure that he was after this.

Cooking class with el sensitivo A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 22, 2014 at 12:43am PST

Chrissy subtly dropped a few hints about her husband via Twitter.

i'm trying to photoshop john's head onto zayn's body in a 1D group shot. i have the saddest life pic.twitter.com/vDGdyzL2dD - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2015

Even the birth of their adorable baby girl couldn't stop Chrissy from burning John on Twitter.

to everyone asking, john is healing perfectly - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2016

Even when it comes to John's sense of style, Chrissy couldn't help but give him a gentle ribbing by asking GQ to acknowledge how dapper he looked on a red carpet.

@GQMagazine @chrissyteigen THANK YOU!!! This. This. Is so unexpected. So. Humbling. I don't wear tuxedos for the awards. - John Legend (@johnlegend) June 5, 2016

John, has, on occasion, shown that he can dish back the trolling like the best of them.

@chrissyteigen it's a marriage of convenience. Everyone knows this. - John Legend (@johnlegend) August 18, 2016

When it came to John singing the National Anthem , Chrissy seems to prefer the guidelines of Kendrick Lamar : Sit down...Be humble.

@johnlegend settle down, you're okay at it - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 31, 2016

For all her trolling, however, don't worry — divorce isn't in their future.

And of course, there was this.

Basketball commentator said 'One guy. Two guys. Three guys!' And I said 'ugh that's my dream' and john ignored me per usual - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 24, 2016

There was the time that Chrissy teased John about the typo on his name card at the Golden Globes.

Even her subtweets of John are legendary.

Thank god there is another game!! 4 hours wasn't enough phew I love this sport - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017

And the time that she saw through his plots to thwart her success on the piano.

John just now told me about the pedal that makes it sound prettier. Tryin to sabatoge me because he doesn't want me 2 be better than him smh - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2017

One time, she trolled him like one of her Internet haters, complete with fitting GIF use.

And the time that she helped the Internet troll him with an A grade meme.

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

She also knows how to get on his nerves and exercises her right to do so.

I love misusing the word 'polarizing' around John. He cannot not correct me and I just keep at it - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 26, 2017

John didn't just have to worry about the Internet trolls coming for him after he lost his bag at the airport — the person who roasted him the most was his wife.

@johnlegend another out of touch lib tard complaining. Get a job ! Sad ! - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 24, 2017

And just for the record, John is definitely not Chrissy's favorite singer on The Voice , something he's well aware of.

lmao i twitter searched 'john legend sucks' pic.twitter.com/5OXBqRHfnX - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017

In retaliation for John dancing with a fan, Chrissy got matching henna back tattoos with a random stranger — and thankfully for us, Snapchatted the entire thing.