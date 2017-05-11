Politics
Search
Sign In
royalsThis Playful Little Real-Life Prince Just Stole the Royal Show
prince-sverre-magnus-norway-royal-palace-funny-face
Crime3 Dead After Shooting During Arkansas Traffic Stop
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, right, and Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announce the discovery of the remains of Stephen McAfee during a press conference at the sheriff's office, in Mount Clemens, Mich., Friday, April 28, 2017. Two people have been charged in the slaying and mutilation of McAfee, whom they knew as an acquaintance, who went missing last year but whose body parts were found just this week in a shallow grave behind one of the suspect's home and a vacant field north of Detroit, authorities announced Friday.
White HouseOfficials From 20 States Want an Independent Counsel for the Russia Investigation
maura-healey-massachusetts-attorney-general
Travel8 Hotel Secrets From Industry Insiders
Assualt Presser
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 06: Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla., attends the first national Congressional Black Caucus Day of Prayer to End Poverty and Income Inequality, at the House Triangle.  Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
court cases

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Found Guilty of Fraud and Tax Evasion

Associated Press
3:55 PM ET

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was found guilty on Thursday of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

The jury's verdict came after prosecutors put on a detailed criminal case that outlined a pattern of fraud by Brown, 70, that included using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the One Door for Education Foundation for lavish parties, trips and shopping excursions. She was convicted of 18 of the 22 charges against her, including lying on her taxes and her congressional financial disclosure forms.

She watched the judge read each verdict with no visible reaction.

Brown, a Democrat who represented the Florida district that included Jacksonville since 1993, had pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, including fraud. She lost re-election last fall after her indictment.

Brown's former chief of staff, Elias "Ronnie" Simmons, and the charity's president pleaded guilty after their federal indictments for misusing the charity's funds, and testified against Brown.

Federal prosecutors said Brown and her associates used a charity called One Door for Education to bring in more than $800,000 between 2012 and 2016. Brown's indictment said the Virginia-based One Door only gave out one scholarship for $1,200 to an unidentified person in Florida.

Simmons said Brown ordered him to take cash and checks from One Door's account. On dozens of occasions, Simmons said he was told to take out of One Door's account the maximum $800 from an ATM near his house and deposit hundreds of it in Brown's personal account. Sometimes he kept some for himself.

Brown testified in her own defense, saying she was left in the dark about the goings-on with One Door's money, and blamed the theft on Simmons.

Brown said she left those details to Simmons and other hired staffers, and said she should have paid more attention to her personal and professional finances.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME