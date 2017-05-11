U.S.
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, right, and Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announce the discovery of the remains of Stephen McAfee during a press conference at the sheriff's office, in Mount Clemens, Mich., Friday, April 28, 2017. Two people have been charged in the slaying and mutilation of McAfee, whom they knew as an acquaintance, who went missing last year but whose body parts were found just this week in a shallow grave behind one of the suspect's home and a vacant field north of Detroit, authorities announced Friday.
Crime

3 Dead After Shooting During Arkansas Traffic Stop

Associated Press
3:29 PM ET

(DARDANELLE, Ark.) — Authorities were working to negotiate a suspect's surrender Thursday after a sheriff's deputy and two other people were found dead in rural Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said a Yell County sheriff's deputy was en route to a disturbance call early Thursday morning when he pulled over a vehicle. That deputy was fatally shot during the traffic stop, and when officers arrived at the location of the initial disturbance call, they found two more people dead, Sadler said.

The causes of death for the other two victims have not been released.

"This deputy checked in for duty this morning not even realizing that this would be his last call," Sadler said. "Our hearts are saddened and we are in prayer for his family and the officers who were his comrades who serve and protect this county."

Sadler said authorities believe the traffic stop and the disturbance call are connected. He said the suspected shooter was in a home in rural Arkansas and that officers are trying to coax him into surrendering.

"Priority one right now is to successfully get this suspect to this surrender and move forward in the investigation of what transpired this morning," Sadler said.

The deaths occurred in rural Yell County, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Little Rock.

