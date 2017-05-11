Like unicorn frappuccinos , latte art is the latest in a string of trends perfect for " doing it for the 'Gram ." However, one coffee artist is taking this caffeine-fueled expression to the next level with latte art that basically belongs in a museum.

Kangbin Lee, a Korean "coffee artist," makes insanely detailed latte art that riffs on everything from cult classic films like E.T. and Disney animations to fine art masterpieces like Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night . In fact, the labor-intensive works of art are so stunning, it could be easy to forget that they sit atop lattes.

In addition to his colorful, hyper-detailed lattes, Lee also creates traditional latte art, but one thing's for sure — all of his lattes are almost to beautiful to drink.

See the best latte art from Kangbin below.