Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CongressDeputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Will Brief Senators on James Comey Firing
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 7, 2017.
MusicBob Marley’s Daughter Just Remixed One of Her Dad’s Classics
politicsFBI Raids Office of Republican Consulting Firm in Maryland
The office of Strategic Campaign Group is seen, Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Annapolis, Md. The FBI raided the office of a Republican campaign consultant in Annapolis on Thursday, part of an investigation the firm's president said was tied to the 2013 Virginia governor's race.
HistoryIs Donald Trump Like Richard Nixon?
Donald Trump, as Richard Nixon
Coffee cup with steam coming out
Helena Wahlman—Getty Images/Maskot
viral

This Barista's Stunningly Detailed Latte Art Belongs In a Museum

Cady Lang
5:19 PM ET

Like unicorn frappuccinos, latte art is the latest in a string of trends perfect for "doing it for the 'Gram." However, one coffee artist is taking this caffeine-fueled expression to the next level with latte art that basically belongs in a museum.

Kangbin Lee, a Korean "coffee artist," makes insanely detailed latte art that riffs on everything from cult classic films like E.T. and Disney animations to fine art masterpieces like Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night. In fact, the labor-intensive works of art are so stunning, it could be easy to forget that they sit atop lattes.

In addition to his colorful, hyper-detailed lattes, Lee also creates traditional latte art, but one thing's for sure — all of his lattes are almost to beautiful to drink.

See the best latte art from Kangbin below.

요즘 가장 많이 예약하시는 그림 '별이빛나는밤에' . 곰돌이 를 제외한 그외에 그림들은 예약을 해주셔야 합니다^^ 크리마트 예약문의는 다이렉트 주세요😊 . . . 크리마트 원데이 클래스 예약 문의 010 - 9536 - 9160 . 라떼아트 로스팅 2급실기 교육 카톡 CTHROUGH . . #씨스루 #cthrough #카페씨스루 #커피스타그램 #경리단길 #경리단길카페 #경리단길맛집 #녹사평 #녹사평카페 #이태원 #이태원카페 #이태원맛집 #라떼아트 #바리스타그램 #크리마트 #에스프레소 #먹스타그램 #latteartporn #dailyart #coffee #barista #baristalife #latte #latteart #baristadaily #cafelatte #coffeetime #creamart #espresso #artwork

A post shared by 이강빈 (@leekangbin91) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME