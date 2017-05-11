Health
this week in health

This Week in Health: Flesh-Eating Bacteria and the Perks of Coffee

Alexandra Sifferlin
2:47 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

This week brought the harrowing yet inspiring story of a woman who survived an infection from flesh-eating bacteria. It also provided the bottom line on coffee at last. (You're in luck: it's good for you.) Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week. Sign up for our newsletter for more.

I survived flesh-eating bacteria—and it changed my life forever

One woman shares her story of surviving flesh-eating bacteria but losing her leg, foot and hands to the infection.

You Asked: Should I use an air purifier?

woman opening curtains Getty Images 

It's a good idea for people with allergies and asthma. But choosing the wrong type could do more harm than good.

These are the filthiest places in your kitchen

Pear in a refrigerator Getty Images 

Think you have a spotless setup? Most home kitchens would receive major health violations if they were rated the same way that restaurants are, according to the shocking results of a new study.

When cancer patients should ask for genetic sequencing

Genetic information about tumors is paving the way to better treatments for cancer, according to new research.

The case for drinking coffee is stronger than ever

Too early TIME health stock Getty Images 

With so much conflicting evidence, it can be tough to know if coffee is good or bad for you. But experts have a new appreciation for the health benefits of coffee.

People with HIV are living 10 years longer

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is no longer as deadly as it used to be, and life expectancy is increasing for those infected, finds a new report.

Taking ibuprofen daily raises your heart attack risk

MEDICINE CAPSULES, CLOSE-UP TIME health stock Getty Images 

Over-the-counter pain relievers, like ibuprofen and naproxen, can increase the risk of heart attacks by a significant amount, a new study finds.

Hepatitis C is spiking among young Americans

Experts blame the opioid epidemic and a rise in injectable drug use.

Follow TIME