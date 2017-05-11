This Week in Health: Flesh-Eating Bacteria and the Perks of Coffee

This week brought the harrowing yet inspiring story of a woman who survived an infection from flesh-eating bacteria . It also provided the bottom line on coffee at last. (You're in luck: it's good for you.) Here's what else caught our attention in health news this week.

One woman shares her story of surviving flesh-eating bacteria but losing her leg, foot and hands to the infection.

It's a good idea for people with allergies and asthma. But choosing the wrong type could do more harm than good.

Think you have a spotless setup? Most home kitchens would receive major health violations if they were rated the same way that restaurants are, according to the shocking results of a new study.

Genetic information about tumors is paving the way to better treatments for cancer, according to new research.

With so much conflicting evidence, it can be tough to know if coffee is good or bad for you. But experts have a new appreciation for the health benefits of coffee.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is no longer as deadly as it used to be, and life expectancy is increasing for those infected, finds a new report.

Over-the-counter pain relievers, like ibuprofen and naproxen, can increase the risk of heart attacks by a significant amount, a new study finds.

Experts blame the opioid epidemic and a rise in injectable drug use.