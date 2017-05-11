Watch Carmelo Anthony's 10-Year-Old Son Show Off His Insane Skills on the Basketball Court

Carmelo Anthony of U.S. shoots over David Andersen of Australia on Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 10, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Elsa—Getty Images

When it comes to shooting hoops, it looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree for New York Knicks star and karaoke curmudgeon Carmelo Anthony and his 10-year-old son Kiyan.

In an Instagram post shared by Kiyan's mother, La La, Melo's mini-me looks like he's ready to follow in his father's footsteps as an NBA player — even mimicking Carmelo's famous isolation style nearly identically and effortlessly making baskets during a little post-season workout for the father-son duo.

Carmelo recently made headlines for reportedly splitting from La La last month after nearly 7 years of marriage; however, if this Instagram post is any indication, it looks like both are committed to putting their son first.

See Kiyan's skills on the court below.