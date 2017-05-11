When it comes to shooting hoops, it looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree for New York Knicks star and karaoke curmudgeon Carmelo Anthony and his 10-year-old son Kiyan.
In an Instagram post shared by Kiyan's mother, La La, Melo's mini-me looks like he's ready to follow in his father's footsteps as an NBA player — even mimicking Carmelo's famous isolation style nearly identically and effortlessly making baskets during a little post-season workout for the father-son duo.
Carmelo recently made headlines for reportedly splitting from La La last month after nearly 7 years of marriage; however, if this Instagram post is any indication, it looks like both are committed to putting their son first.
See Kiyan's skills on the court below.