Hepatitis C virus (HCV). Image produced using high-dynamic-range imaging (HDRI) from an image taken with transmission electron microscopy. Viral diameter around 22 nm.
U.K.

‘Our World Was Torn Apart.’ 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Off Water Ride

Melissa Chan
12:49 PM ET

An 11-year-old girl has died after falling from a water ride in a U.K. theme park, family members and authorities said.

Evha Jannath was on a ride at Drayton Manor theme park Tuesday as part of a school trip when she ended up in the water, although it’s unclear exactly how, police said. She was pulled from the water and rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Her family described Evha as a “beautiful little girl who was full of love and always smiling" in a statement released through police. "Yesterday our world was torn apart by the news that our daughter and sister Evha, had lost her life in tragic circumstances, following a school trip to Drayton Manor Park,” the statement said. "Words cannot describe the pain and loss we feel. We are devastated that we will not see our beautiful little girl again.”

Drayton Manor’s director George Bryan said at a news conference that the theme park’s staff is “truly shocked and devastated” by the tragedy, according to The Guardian. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this horrendously difficult time,” he said.

The incident is under investigation.

