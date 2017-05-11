Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
politicsActing FBI Chief Contradicts White House on James Comey Firing
Intelligence Chiefs Testify At Senate Intelligence Hearing On World Wide Threats
public healthHepatitis C Is Spiking Among Young People
Hepatitis C virus (HCV). Image produced using high-dynamic-range imaging (HDRI) from an image taken with transmission electron microscopy. Viral diameter around 22 nm.
U.K.‘Our World Was Torn Apart.’ 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Off Water Ride
BusinessYou Can Get Free Avocado Toast For a Year Buy Simply Buying This Cool House
avocado toast
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers on Trump: 'You Know It's Bad When the Nixon Library Thinks You're Bad for Their Brand'

Raisa Bruner
12:53 PM ET

Following Tuesday's dismissal of FBI director James Comey by President Donald Trump, Late Night host Seth Meyers took a deep dive into the lead-up and fallout of the personnel switch-up in his "Closer Look" segment on Thursday night.

"The Comey firing has invited obvious comparisons to Richard Nixon's actions during Watergate, with many calling Trump's move Nixonian," Meyers noted about the inevitable historical parallels drawn between the 37th and 45th presidents in the face of the recent controversy; Nixon is remembered for the shadow of the Watergate scandal, which ultimately led to his fall from power. "In fact, the Nixonian label has been tossed around so frequently in the past 24 hours that even the Richard Nixon Presidential Library felt compelled to distance itself from Trump," Meyers added, referencing a tweet from the library that made an important distinction between Trump's actions and Nixon's: Nixon, it turns out, never made the bold choice to fire an FBI Director during his tenure.

"Here's another fun fact: you know it's bad when even the Nixon Library thinks you're bad for their brand," Meyers quipped to finish off his monologue. Watch the full "Closer Look," above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME