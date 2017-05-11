Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Social MediaMerriam-Webster to Trump: No You Didn't Invent This 1933 Phrase
President Trump Meets With Henry Kissinger At The White House
new orleansNew Orleans Mayor Defends Removing Confederate Monuments: 'We're Correcting History'
Confederate Statues New Orleans
HealthThese Are the Filthiest Places In Your Kitchen
TIME Magazine default image
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Attacks 'Lunatic,' 'No-Talent,' 'Dumbest Person' in TV
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Angry Birds" - Arrivals
Bow Wow attends the premiere of 'Angry Birds' at Regency Village Theatre on May 7, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre—Getty Images
viral

Watch Bow Wow Discuss the Viral Meme Challenge His Luxury Photo Inspired

Melissa Locker
10:42 AM ET

Earlier this week, rapper Shad Moss aka Bow Wow posted a photo to Instagram that appeared to share to the fact that he was taking a private jet to New York City, only to get called out when a photo surfaced of Moss actually sitting on a commercial plane among regular people.

The internet sprang into action, creating a meme of frauds, fake stunting, and just plain silliness with people trying to match or best Bow Wow’s apparent claim to a Rich Kids of Instagram-worthy lifestyle.

After the so-called #BowWowChallenge took over Twitter, Moss decided to talk about all the private jet drama. He went on NYC radio station Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to try and explain the real story. “I love it, because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness,” he said on on the show, before working in a plug for his upcoming TV show, Growing Up: Hip Hop Atlanta. “I’m about to have to the biggest show on WE TV, period. It’s a scientific method to my madness. You gotta just watch the show. Everything’s for the show.”

Bow Wow went on to say that getting mocked on the internet doesn’t stress him out, because he has thick skin after getting roasted by his friends Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg in their groupchat.

Watch the interview below.

And because he won’t get his feelings hurt, here are ten of the most fun memes from the #BowWowChallenge:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME