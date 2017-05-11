Newsfeed
You Can Get Free Avocado Toast For a Year Buy Simply Buying This Cool House

Melissa Locker
12:48 PM ET

If you like avocado toast and home ownership, an Australian realtor has a place for you. A real estate agent in Brisbane, Australia is offering a year's supply of free avocado toast at your favorite café with the purchase of a $595,000 townhouse.

As reported by Brisbane’s 9 News the townhouses feature “chic design elements” and “quality craftsmanship” but to make their well-crafted, chic townhouses stand out among all the others on the market, the real estate agents Ray White Sherwood got a little creative. Whoever buys the home also gets a year’s supply of avocado toast, although their definition of “a year’s supply of avocado on toast” seems to translate to brunching on it once a weekend from a café in Brisbane.

The idea apparently came about as a way to make sure that young potential home owners aren’t spending all their money on brunch, and instead can save all that avocado-toast money for a deposit on a home. It’s simultaneously slightly insulting and downright ingenious.

The house isn’t built yet, but has already received six offers, according to 9 News.

