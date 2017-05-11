Politics
Polls

President Trump Is More Unpopular in France Than Vladimir Putin

Jennifer Calfas
7:34 AM ET

President Donald Trump doesn't have many fans in France.

Almost 82% of French voters view Trump unfavorably, according to a recent Suffolk University poll. That means Trump is more unpopular France than Russian President Vladimir Putin, who 70% of French voters view unfavorably. Other world leaders also have better reputations among French voters, including Chinese President Xi Jinping (with about 43% viewing him unfavorable), British Prime Minister Theresa May (about 40%) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (just 22%).

Former President Barack Obama was the most popular of current and former world leaders measured in the study with just 7% of French voters viewing him unfavorably.

The survey was released last week just before France elected centrist Emmanuel Macron — who was the most popular candidate among French voters surveyed, though 51% of them viewed him unfavorably, compared to 68% who viewed his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen unfavorably.

The Suffolk University survey of 1,094 French voters, conducted between April 28 and May 2 ahead of the French election, had a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

